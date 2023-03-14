Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are all among the clubs eyeing up the potential transfer of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

The in-form Nigeria international is enjoying life in Serie A right now, scoring 19 goals in 22 league games so far to help his side to the top of the table.

It now seems inevitable that we’re going to hear plenty of transfer gossip involving Osimhen in the coming weeks and months, and the reliable Florian Plettenberg has weighed in on the 24-year-old’s future.

It seems Chelsea and Man Utd are making Osimhen a target, while even Man City have an interest in him despite already having Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez as options up front…

??News #Osimhen: Massive season & focussed on the next step. ?? Been told City, #CFC, #PSG & #MUFC are all in! Different talks took place. #MCFC inquired although they have Haaland/Alvarez.

?? No topic for Bayern. Transfer fee of at least €100m not feasible. @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/mGc5W7B3SY — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 13, 2023

Chelsea and United need to strengthen in that department, however, with Erik ten Hag likely to need a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo to take the pressure off Marcus Rashford to score all their goals, while Graham Potter will surely be looking for an upgrade on the likes of Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the loaned-out Romelu Lukaku.

PSG are also mentioned by Plettenberg, but it seems Bayern Munich can’t afford this deal, which is likely to cost at least €100million.

It will be interesting to see where Osimhen ends up, but he’d certainly make an exciting addition to the Premier League, which is already home to many of the very finest players in world football.