Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has praised the ability of three Crystal Palace forwards after their performance against his side last weekend.

Guardiola’s City side battled to a 1-0 win over the Eagles last Saturday thanks to an Erling Haaland penalty with 12 minutes of the match remaining, and the Spaniard admitted that Selhurst Park is always a tough place to play.

“My experience is that every time we come here, it has been very tough. We always struggle because we want to score more goals.”

He continued by speaking highly of Palace’s attacking trio, saying how impressive he find them.

“They have weapons. Zaha is there, Olise, Eze, they are incredible strikers and they have incredible threat. They have composure. Great attacking players.

Zaha leads the Palace side in goals this season with 13 in all competitions, while Eze has five to his name and Olise just two.

Despite the latter two lacking potency in front of goals, to be getting such praise from one of the greatest managers of all time means you must be doing something right.