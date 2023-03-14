“Really disappointed” – Pundit slams Nottingham Forest attacker

Chris Wood needs to improve if he is to help Nottingham Forest escape relegation.

That is the view of former attacker Stan Collymore, who has been left far from impressed with the New Zealand international since his loan move from Newcastle United.

Making seven appearances for Forest, Wood, 31, has scored just one goal and failed to register a single assist, but it’s not just his numbers that concern Collymore.

Worried the 31-year-old isn’t playing to his strengths, the former Reds’ hitman believes Wood should be putting his body about more than he has done so far.

“I watched Chris Wood play against Everton last week and I was really disappointed,” Collymoresaid in an exclusive interview.

“The rules of the game have been tweaked in favour of centre forwards – they’re encouraged to hold the ball up with their back to the goal before turning and running, so there’s an obvious need for players with strong physicality but I haven’t seen any of that from Wood at Forest so far.”

Having already reached an agreement with Eddie Howe’s Magpies to sign Wood on a permanent deal at the end of the season, as per the club’s official website, Forest will be desperately relying on the former Newcastle and Burnley striker to boost their chances of surviving in the Premier League.