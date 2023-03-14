AC Milan monitoring €25-30m West Ham star and could try swap transfer

AC Milan are reportedly monitoring West Ham winger Said Benrahma, who would likely cost around €25-30million, according to Sempre Milan.

The Algeria international has been a key player for the Hammers in recent times, and Milan have watched him closely in recent weeks as they consider making a summer move.

According to the report, the Rossoneri could try to bring Benrahma’s fee down by including Alexis Saelemaekers as part of the deal.

Although Benrahma is not the biggest name in world football, it’s easy to imagine him having what it takes to make an impact at Milan, even if only as a squad player.

West Ham could also be in trouble when it comes to keeping their star names this summer as they find themselves in a relegation battle in the Premier League.