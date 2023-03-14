Simon Jordan believes that Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha could have played for Real Madrid and has questioned his agent’s motives.

Former Palace chairman Jordan said on Talksport that he thinks Zaha had enough talent to sign for Real Madrid and was of the opinion that his agent was a big factor in him not getting a big move away from Selhurst Park.

“I do think Wilfired Zaha could’ve played for Real Madrid, he’s that good!”

“Who guided his career? Maybe if he had some ghastly individual like Kai Joorabchain [agent] rolling around and pushing him everywhere, then maybe he would get better opportunities.”

These words from Jordan come in light of a report from the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel that has linked the Ivorian winger with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, who are said to be offering the player £9million a-year and Jiim White’s co-host believes that the upcoming free agent should continue to play at a high level in Europe.

“Wilfried Zaha, I don’t think should go to Saudi Arabia. I think I’d much prefer him operating at the highest level because I know he’s good enough.

“If he chooses at this stage of his career to run after more money than he can get in England, who are we to tell him what he should and shouldn’t do?”

A player that was once valued by Palace at £80miilion back in 2019 is now entering the final few months of his contract and it remains to be seen where Zaha will end up this summer on what looks to be a free transfer.