Surprise name enters the Tottenham managerial race if club sack Conte

At present, there isn’t really too much to get excited about in terms of Antonio Conte’s managerial reign at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Italian isn’t quite a dead man walking just yet, though it is hard to see him staying at White Hart Lane beyond the end of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Things haven’t gone according to plan, and whilst it’s ostensibly true that an illness can’t have helped him, Conte hasn’t been able to motivate his playing staff to get them playing at the level required to bring Daniel Levy and the supporters the success that they so obviously crave.

To that end, it wouldn’t be a surprise to either see Conte being sacked or him jumping before he’s pushed.

For such a storied English top-flight club, there’s sure to be a queue of takers for the position, with one stand-out candidate potentially recently entering the fray.

According to The Times (subscription required), former Barcelona and Spain manager, Luis Enrique, would be interested in the position if the club do indeed decide to part with Conte’s services.

His credentials should certainly interest the north Londoners if they want to move forward.

The teams he has coached have always been known for their attacking intensity and work ethic, something that underscored his Barcelona side of 2014/15 when they won a second treble to add to Pep Guardiola’s in 2008/09.

A 61.41 percent career win percentage (per FootyStats) should be enough to help persuade Daniel Levy, and, should that scenario come to pass, it will be interesting indeed to see if Luis Enrique can deliver Tottenham some long overdue silverware.