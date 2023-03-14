Leeds United’s former manager target in Real Madrid legend Raul now looks set to become Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement at the Santiago Bernabeu.

This is according to AS, who say that the former striker and Real’s all-time record appearance maker with 741 games, is the current favourite to take over from Carlo Ancelotti whose contract expires in 2024.

AS also reported during Leeds’ managerial search that they were keen to appoint the current Real Madrid Castilla boss, but he turned the approach down.

Raul’s status at the Spanish giants has given him a lot of credit in the bank to be a candidate for the senior team job and with how well he is doing with Castilla, you would be hard-pushed to suggest against the club handing the reigns over to him once Ancelotti leaves.

With Leeds struggling in the Premier League, it looks like Raul made the right decision to turn down their advances with his managerial career only just beginning, the more experienced head of Javi Gracia seeming a much more sensible appointment given the circumstances.