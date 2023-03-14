“Sack him now” – Pundit urges Spurs to fire Conte and hire 49-year-old EPL manager

Despite currently sitting inside the Premier League’s top four, Tottenham Hotspur should consider sacking manager Antonio Conte immediately.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes chairman Daniel Levy should sack the Italian now and look to bring in a replacement in time for pre-season.

After lifting the Serie A title with Inter Milan and then opting to return to the Premier League, Conte, 53, succeeded Nuno Espirito Santo at Spurs nearly 19 months ago.

However, despite returning to London widely regarded as one of Europe’s most demanding managers, the 53-year-old’s time back in the country’s capital hasn’t quite gone to plan.

Although the Lilywhites are in the Champions League qualification spots, the nature of their performances has left some fans and pundits feeling underwhelmed – Collymore included.

And even though the Londoners’ most recent performance saw them beat Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest 3-1, Collymore has had enough of Conte and thinks the club should cut their losses.

“Just sack him now,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“I know Spurs beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 at home on the weekend, but let’s be fair, it wasn’t a shock result. Forest were never going to go to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and get a win. They have the worst away record in the league and have conceded the most goals, so there are no surprises there.

“But when it comes to Antonio Conte, what’s the point of seeing this out until the summer? It’s very obvious he doesn’t really want to be there and it doesn’t appear the club want him there because if they did, they’d be doing all they can to extend his contract, and they’re not, so that tells you all you need to know.”

Going on to identify an ideal replacement for the former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss, Collymore added: “If I were Daniel Levy, I’d certainly be taking a look at Thomas Frank at Brentford.

“I think he’s ready for the step up. He’s a calming, progressive influence who looks to build for the future while making good players even better.

“Obviously, as I’ve said multiple times too, I’m in favour of a return for Mauricio Pochettino as well. So either of those two should come in and take over from Conte, and why not now? – To me, it’s obvious Conte won’t be there next season so why not get the next man in now and have a couple of months to integrate before pre-season?”