Tottenham, Newcastle make enquiry for midfielder who could cost £30 million

Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

A report from Give Me Sport claims that the 19-year-old is one of the most in-demand players right now and clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have enquired about his availability.

Apparently, the midfielder could cost around £30 million at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has made quite an impact in the Championship this season and his performances have caught the attention of a number of top-flight clubs. Apparently, the likes of West Ham and Everton are keeping tabs on him as well.

Scott can operate as an attacking midfielder as well as a central midfielder. Tottenham could certainly use someone like him who will add creativity in the final third.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will be hoping to improve the depth and quality of their squad if they manage to secure Champions League qualification. Scott would be a superb long-term prospect for them.

The reported £30 million asking price could look like a bargain if the 19-year-old manages to fulfill his potential in the coming seasons.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League is likely to be an attractive option for the player and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham and Newcastle follow up on their enquiry with an official proposal in the coming months.

Scott recently impressed against Manchester City in the FA Cup and Pep Guardiola branded him as an ‘unbelievable player’.