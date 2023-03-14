Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Arsenal wonderkid transfer talk, Moises Caicedo hint & more

Good morning! Welcome to my latest Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe to get this in your inbox five mornings a week!

Arsenal

Highly-rated 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri is attracting speculation. I’m not aware of Manchester City into the race; Chelsea always follow top talents but Arsenal want him to sign a new deal, I’m sure they will try again and again as they consider Nwaneri as top talent.

Some Arsenal fans are getting excited about Moises Caicedo liking a post about the win over Fulham, but I don’t like to read too much into things like this – transfers are not done on social media. But for sure Caicedo still hopes for a top club move in the summer, despite extending the contract with Brighton. Nothing is decided at this stage, negotiation with Brighton are always difficult; but interest is there for sure.

Aaron Ramsdale on his future: “Arsenal, where I can see myself for 10, 12, 15 years — that’s the aim, to stay at the top for that amount of time. Hopefully, I’ll never have to leave and become a real sort of hero and legend at this football club.”

Barcelona

Barcelona want to extend Ousmane Dembele contract, currently expiring in June 2024. My understanding of his release clause is the following: €100m available during the year; €50m available in July 2023. The final decision will be up to the player.

Understand there’s still nothing agreed between Sergio Busquets and Inter Miami at this stage — no decision made. Barcelona will offer him new deal valid until June 2024, but Busquets will take his time to make a decision, as Al Nassr have also approached him in recent weeks.

Xavi: “Frenkie de Jong is one of the best midfielders in the world right now. He’s at spectacular level, he’s playing at incredible level — he gives us a lot, I’m so happy with Frenkie.”

Bayern Munich

Official: FC Bayern and LAFC have announced a global soccer development cooperation.

A statement read: “This project will provide a platform for young talent featuring high-level development and a pathway to first team soccer, it will be a joint venture based in Munich.”

Brighton

Chelsea

As others are saying – the Christopher Nkunku deal has never been in doubt. Nkunku has been a Chelsea player since December — valid from July 1, 2023. Documents signed. Official club announcements still to come.

There’s still big gap in the negotiations between Chelsea and Mason Mount, as new deal is again far from being agreed. No final decision yet but chances of MM leaving Chelsea are increasing — Mount will be on the market if new deal is not agreed before the summer.

Fulham

It’s normal to have this headlines for Joao Palhinha, also Andreas Pereira has many clubs tracking him and same for Manor Solomon. They are all doing very well, but Fulham have not had any contact with clubs yet. For sure Palhinha is very appreciated but I’m not aware of concrete talks with Liverpool or Manchester United yet.