Video: De Bruyne curler puts Man City 7-0 up against Leipzig

Man City saved the best until last in their Champions League tie against RB Leipzig, with a Kevin De Bruyne stunner giving them a 7-0 win on the night.

Erling Haaland was the star of the show with an incredible five goals before an hour had even been played, the Norwegian bagging a perfect first-half hat-trick to help set the hosts on their way.

Captain, Ilkay Gundogan had also got in on the act, but it was left to the Belgian maestro to really put the icing on the cake with a beautiful curling finish.

Kevin De Bruyne puts the icing on the cake ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/lSt3Z6nZcx — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 14, 2023

Kevin De Bruyne saves the best for last, it's 7. ? pic.twitter.com/Q1Lz71tljt — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 14, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo