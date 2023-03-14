Video: Gundogan arrows a fourth home for Man City in Leipzig rout

It really wasn’t RB Leipzig’s night at the Etihad Stadium, as Man City captain, Ilkay Gundogan, got in on the goalscoring act to make it 4-0 to the hosts.

To that point, the match had been about Erling Haaland, who had already scored a ‘perfect’ first-half hat-trick (left foot, right foot, header).

Not to be denied his moment in the spotlight, Gundogan cleverly made space for himself before arrowing a drive into the opposite corner, leaving the keeper no chance.

It put the icing on the cake of a tremendous performance.

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo

