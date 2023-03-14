There was no stopping Erling Haaland on Tuesday night, as he plundered his fourth and Man City’s fifth against RB Leipzig in their Champions League encounter.

The game was still only 53 minutes old when the Norwegian pounced again, the Bundesliga defence at sixes and sevens as the striker bullied his way through.

On this form, there is no better striker in European football, and it really is frightening to think what he could achieve in the future.

His club will surely just be delighted with the present and his four-goal haul sees him earn yet another match ball.

GOAL! Man City 5-0 Leipzig Erling Haaland scores – his fourth of the night. UCLpic.twitter.com/FcQVtih0gr — H/F (@hfworld_) March 14, 2023

THIRTY EIGHT GOALS IN ALL COMPETITIONS FOR ERLING HAALAND. ? pic.twitter.com/ub4mctLBGW — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 14, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports and CBS Sports Golazo