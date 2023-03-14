Video: Haaland on hand for his fourth as Man City go nap in Champions League

Manchester City
There was no stopping Erling Haaland on Tuesday night, as he plundered his fourth and Man City’s fifth against RB Leipzig in their Champions League encounter.

The game was still only 53 minutes old when the Norwegian pounced again, the Bundesliga defence at sixes and sevens as the striker bullied his way through.

On this form, there is no better striker in European football, and it really is frightening to think what he could achieve in the future.

His club will surely just be delighted with the present and his four-goal haul sees him earn yet another match ball.

Pictures from beIN Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

