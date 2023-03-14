Man City will be thanking their lucky stars that Erling Haaland was handed the chance to put them into the lead in their Champions League tie against RB Leipzig.

The hosts were on top from the first whistle, and it wasn’t really any surprise that they should open the scoring.

What was a head scratcher was the award of the penalty that allowed Haaland to add to his tally.

Not one City player appealed for it, and there were no handball shouts from the crowd either.

Upon checking VAR, the official pointed to the spot, but it was certainly a contentious award.

Haaland makes no mistake from the spot. Looked a soft penalty but VAR awarded it nonetheless Man City 1??-0?? RB Leipzig#UCL pic.twitter.com/gIazZ8VH7l — DEAN FOOTBALL? (@DEANFOOTBALL1) March 14, 2023

Haaland puts City 2-0 up in the space of two minutes! That's 30 #UCL goals in 25 matches for the striker ? But it's not without controversy as VAR was called upon to award the earlier penalty.. pic.twitter.com/K4L7uG5iHz — SuperSport Football ?? (@SSFootball) March 14, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sport and Super Sport Football