Video: Haaland pounces to grab first-half hat-trick for Man City

The first half of Man City’s Champions League tie against RB Leipzig ended with Erling Haaland grabbing his third of the match to put the hosts firmly in control.

The Norwegian had already dispatched a disputed VAR awarded penalty before adding a second just 19 seconds after the restart.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Two in two minutes for Haaland and Man City Video: Haaland opens the scoring for Man City after questionable VAR call “€30m + Scamacca” – Journalist suggests good deal for West Ham United

With Leipzig moribund as an attacking threat, it only seemed to be a matter of time before City added to the score and, sure enough, after Ruben Dias had hit the woodwork, Haaland was on hand to gobble up another chance and continue his incredible scoring record in the competition.

A first-half hat-trick for Erling Haaland ??#UCL pic.twitter.com/HBpr4iqTi9 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 14, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo