Video: Haaland pounces to grab first-half hat-trick for Man City

Manchester City
The first half of Man City’s Champions League tie against RB Leipzig ended with Erling Haaland grabbing his third of the match to put the hosts firmly in control.

The Norwegian had already dispatched a disputed VAR awarded penalty before adding a second just 19 seconds after the restart.

With Leipzig moribund as an attacking threat, it only seemed to be a matter of time before City added to the score and, sure enough, after Ruben Dias had hit the woodwork, Haaland was on hand to gobble up another chance and continue his incredible scoring record in the competition.

