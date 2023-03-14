Video: Haaland smashes home his fifth as Man City take Leipzig to the cleaners

An incredible night of Champions League football saw Man City’s Erling Haaland score five goals in under an hour against RB Leipzig.

The youngster just can’t stop finding the net, but his showing on Tuesday really was something special.

A ‘perfect’ first half hat-trick (left foot, right foot, header), was followed by two quick fire goals before the hour mark to give his side a 6-0 advantage on the night, captain, Ilkay Gundogan, with the other.

As with his other strikes on the night, the towering front man took no prisoners in the box before lashing home.

ERLING HAALAND TIES THE RECORD FOR MOST GOALS IN A #UCL MATCH. 5 AND COUNTING… ? pic.twitter.com/lBkpu8COwB — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 14, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo