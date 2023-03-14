Video: Two in two minutes for Haaland and Man City

Manchester City
No sooner had Erling Haaland given Man City the lead against RB Leipzig from the spot in their Champions League encounter than he was at it again.

If the first goal was fortuitous, then there was no doubt about the second, the towering Norwegian meeting a ricochet as Kevin De Bruyne’s shot pinged back off the crossbar.

There was still work to do for the centre-forward, but he powered it home and left the keeper no chance whatsoever.

Two goals in two minutes turned the game firmly in the hosts favour.

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo.

