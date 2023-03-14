Video: Two in two minutes for Haaland and Man City

No sooner had Erling Haaland given Man City the lead against RB Leipzig from the spot in their Champions League encounter than he was at it again.

If the first goal was fortuitous, then there was no doubt about the second, the towering Norwegian meeting a ricochet as Kevin De Bruyne’s shot pinged back off the crossbar.

There was still work to do for the centre-forward, but he powered it home and left the keeper no chance whatsoever.

Two goals in two minutes turned the game firmly in the hosts favour.

Man City are in dreamland as Erling Haaland scores a brace in a matter of minutes ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/pqYKZduRPK — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 14, 2023

TWO GOALS INSIDE TWO MINUTES. ERLING HAALAND WITH HIS 30TH #UCL GOAL. ? pic.twitter.com/rg7EMukU9j — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 14, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo.