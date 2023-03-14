West Ham United defender Arthur Masuaku is close to sealing a permanent move away from the London club at the end of the season.

The defender is currently on loan at Turkish club Besiktas and his loan deal will turn into a permanent purchase if he plays three more league games. Masuaku has made 22 appearances for the Turkish outfit so far and the deal will be made permanent after he has played 25 matches for Besiktas as per NTV Spor.

Masuaku is unwanted at West Ham and therefore signing for the Turkish outfit permanently is ideal for all parties. West Ham already have Emerson Palmieri and Aaron Cresswell as left backs and Masuaku is unlikely to get any game time at the London club next season.

Apparently, the Hammers are set to pocket a fee of around €2.2 million and the defender will sign a three-year contract with Besiktas.

The 29-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he has been given that opportunity at Besiktas. It remains to be seen whether the Turkish outfit make the move permanent by letting him appear in their next three league games.