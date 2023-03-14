West Ham man accused of giving up in training behind the scenes

One West Ham player has reportedly been accused of giving up putting in the required effort in the club’s training sessions.

That player is summer signing Gianluca Scamacca, who has certainly not lived up to expectations since his big move from Sassuolo in the summer.

According to the Daily Mail, a West Ham source has now recently mentioned that Scamacca looks like he’s “chucked it” in training and is no longer showing the right effort or desire as David Moyes’ side find themselves in a relegation battle.

As noted by the Mail, Paris Saint-Germain were also interested in Scamacca last summer, and he joined the Hammers thinking they were a team on the up after an impressive last few years under Moyes.

Things just haven’t gone to plan, however, and it now seems that Scamacca has given up on the West Ham project.

Moyes also seems increasingly unconvinced by the Italy international, leaving him on the bench in the draw with Aston Villa at the weekend.