West Ham star has injury that medical experts claim could take 1 year to heal

With West Ham struggling at the wrong end of the Premier League table, the last thing that manager, David Moyes, needs is one of his players enduring an injury that could, according to medical experts, take up to a year to fully heal.

The odd injury here or there is part and parcel of an elite athlete’s career, with the hope being that there are no recurrences that force players to spend even more time on the sidelines.

Though Moyes has had to make do without some of his staff at various points this season – with PremierInjuries.com noting that Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal and Michail Antonio are current absentees – it’s arguable that it’s the style of play rather than injury worries that have derailed the Hammers season.

Moyes was asked about the latter two players in his post-match interview after the Aston Villa game, detailed by football.london.

“Vladmir Coufal has got plantar fascia, I don’t know if he is going to be back in the week but he is improving. He is a boy who really wants to play. He’s desperate to get out and show what he can do but he’s got a foot injury. I don’t think he’ll be back this week, Vlad, maybe could be back for after the international break.”

Moyes makes the suggestion that Coufal might not be too far away, though his injury is a delicate one.

Indeed, as Mr Jonathan Larholt, a Consultant Podiatric Surgeon notes on Bupa.com:

“Plantar fasciitis is sometimes called plantar fasciopathy. It’s the most common cause of persistent heel pain (plantar heel pain). Plantar fasciitis will usually get better by itself within six to 12 months.”

With just a dozen or so games left in their Premier League campaign, Moyes can ill do without senior and experienced players.

The only possible bright spot to West Ham’s current predicament is that they’re only three points behind 12th position.

With just five points separating the bottom nine teams, it’s still all to play for.