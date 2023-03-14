PSV midfielder Xavi Simons is said to be keen on a transfer to the Premier League one day, amid links with the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle.

The 19-year-old is enjoying an outstanding season in the Eredivisie, and it’s little surprise to see him finally showing what he can do at senior level after long being extremely highly regarded during his days at youth level with clubs like Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Journalist Ekrem Konur recently claimed that Manchester United and Newcastle were among the clubs interested in Simons, as per the tweet below, and now Fabrizio Romano has weighed in via his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Simons looks like he has what it takes to be one of the finest players in world football in his position, but Romano insists his future will be down to him.

“Xavi Simons dreams of Premier League football one day but PSV’s mission is to keep the player at least for the next season,” Romano said.

“But Paris Saint-Germain have the clause into his contract to bring him back, Luis Campos is big fan of the player; the final decision will be 100% up to Xavi Simons.”

Simons could surely be a fine investment for clubs like Man Utd and Newcastle, but it won’t be easy if his former club PSG still hold an interest in his progress.