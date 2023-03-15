Ten Hag gives definitive update on Garnacho injury and likely return date for Man United

As Manchester United approach the business end of the campaign with European and domestic commitments to undertake, they do so without the injured Alejandro Garnacho, however, there could be some good news on the horizon.

The youngster was seen leaving Old Trafford on crutches and wearing a protective boot after the match against Southampton.

Garnacho leaving Old Trafford on crutches and a boot pic.twitter.com/1sepJqX3OF — David Shaw (@truereddevil99) March 12, 2023

Given the way in which he has blossomed since Erik ten Hag has given him his first-team wings, it wasn’t a sight that United fans will have enjoyed seeing.

With a dozen Premier League games left as well as matches in the FA Cup and Europa League, it wasn’t known at that stage whether the Argentinian would be seen in a United shirt again in the 2022/23 campaign.

Now ten Hag appears to have answered that question.

“I can’t say exactly at this moment but it (Garnacho’s return) will take weeks,” he said in a press conference before the Real Betis game, reported by the official Man United website.

“So it’s a serious injury I didn’t expect. A foul and a serious injury once again, after Christian Eriksen, a serious injury after a contact.

“He makes good progression and he was selected by the national team. He was in a really good development.

“He will be back before the end of the season. We can win a lot so he has to be ready.”

Despite his tender years, Garnacho appears to be one of that rare breed of player that gets bums off seats as soon as he gets the ball.

Not afraid to run at his direct opponent, in full flow he must be a frightening prospect for any opposition player.

There’s no real need to rush him back either, however, if ten Hag’s prognosis is correct, then the final few games of the current campaign could be a realistic aim for the wide man.