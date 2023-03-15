Pioli still backing Divock Origi but it’s now or never for Belgian in Milan

He never really found favour under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, and yet Divock Origi was often vital for the Reds as his interventions, particularly against Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League, proved.

The towering Belgian eventually left Merseyside for Serie A, moving to the San Siro and AC Milan.

For someone of his physicality who was used to the high-pressure, one-hundred-miles-an-hour football of the Premier League, translating his skill set to the more laboured football played in the Italian top-flight should’ve been a walk in the park.

However, it seems as if the transition has proved to be a difficult one for the soon-to-be 28-year-old.

According to SempreMilan, Origi finds himself in a ‘now or never’ situation with the Rossoneri.

He, apparently, hasn’t endeared himself to the Milan faithful, scoring just two goals since his move according to the outlet. That’s not the sort of output that you want from your front man.

Incredibly, it appears that he still retains the support of manager, Stefano Pioli, though one would have to question how much credit he does still have in the bank considering he’s finding it incredibly difficult to hit the back of the net.

If nothing changes between now and the end of the 2022/23 campaign, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the player moved on, and that would be a shame for a striker that promised so much at one stage.