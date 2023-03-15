Liverpool rival Chelsea for transfer of Premier League star who wants summer move

Liverpool are reportedly ready to join the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle United in the race for the transfer of Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentina international has been a star performer for the Seagulls in recent times, and could become the latest big name to leave the club for a top six side.

Brighton have struggled to hold on to their best players in recent years, with the likes of Ben White and Leandro Trossard moving to Arsenal, while Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma both left for respective moves to Chelsea and Spurs last summer.

According to 90min, Mac Allister is now eyeing a big move, and Liverpool are one of the teams interested in swooping for his signature.

The 24-year-old could be a superb addition to Jurgen Klopp’s struggling squad, with the Reds in need of new blood in the middle of the park.

Mac Allister would surely be an upgrade on over-the-hill players like Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, while Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are both close to becoming free agents, so will need replacing.

Chelsea could be one to watch, however, as it would give Mac Allister the chance to work under Graham Potter again, and to partner his fellow countryman Enzo Fernandez in the Blues midfield.