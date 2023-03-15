Ansu Fati’s stance on potential switch to either Man United or Arsenal

There isn’t long left in the current La Liga season for Ansu Fati to produce the goods for FC Barcelona, and his poor form might be the reason behind a potential switch to Premier League clubs, Man United, Arsenal or Liverpool.

According to Ben Jacobs, writing a short time ago for CaughtOffside, the trio might have to pay somewhere near the €100m mark to tempt the Catalans to do business for a player that has found wearing the No.10 shirt a bit of a millstone around his neck.

On Tuesday, Barca president, Joan Laporta, and sporting director, Mateu Alemany, were seen at Porto, and it’s believed they were there to speak with Fati’s agent, Jorge Mendes, about a number of issues including Ansu’s continuity at the Camp Nou, according to Record.

?IMAGEN de Laporta y Mateu en PORTO después de un día intenso de reuniones con @monfortcarlos en @JijantesFC pic.twitter.com/AmgJSDn8Xx — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) March 15, 2023

Relevo suggest that Barca could be looking to get Ansu out on loan next season, on the basis that the transfer fee may prove prohibitive given the current injury concerns that the player has.

A loan deal would potentially allow him to regain some of the form that brought him to the attention of all of European football when he burst onto the scene a couple of seasons ago, however, that wouldn’t seem to appeal to the player himself.

According to Relevo, Ansu believes that he can still be an asset for Barca and that his preference is to remain at the club.

If the club decide they see no future for him at Camp Nou, then only a straight sale rather than a loan would appear to be acceptable to the player.