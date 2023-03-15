Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly both very interested in the potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Julian Brandt.

The Germany international has shone in his time in the Bundesliga with both Dortmund and former club Bayer Leverkusen, but his future is now in some doubt as he approaches the final year of his contract.

Brandt’s current Dortmund deal expires in 2024, and a report from Deutsche Welle, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, suggests that both Arsenal and Spurs are serious about taking advantage of this situation.

The north London duo would surely both do well to bring in a top talent like Brandt, who has the spark and creativity to improve many top teams.

One boost for these teams is that Dortmund would also likely face having to make a serious financial effort to persuade Brandt to sign a new contract.

Arsenal and Tottenham would probably find it easier to give the 26-year-old what he wants, so it will be interesting to see if that factors into his thinking in the weeks and months ahead.