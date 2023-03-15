Arsenal send official to sound out Brazilian transfer target in Champions League clash

Arsenal reportedly sent an official to watch Porto winger Pepe against Inter Milan in the Champions League this week.

The Brazilian wide-man, who now tends to play as a full-back or wing-back, has been linked with the Gunners and other big Premier League clubs in the past, and it seems likely he was the focus of their attention again this week, according to Sport Witness.

Pepe is a fine attacking outlet on that right-hand side for Porto, and could be a useful, versatile addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad for next season.

Arsenal let Hector Bellerin leave in the summer, while Takehiro Tomiyasu hasn’t really impressed in recent times, leading to centre-back Ben White playing out of position on the right.

Pepe may well be an upgrade as he’d give AFC a more attack-minded option on that side, whilst also being able to fill in further forward if required.

It remains to be seen how much Arsenal will make this a priority, but it makes sense after recent reported interest in the likes of Denzel Dumfries and Ivan Fresneda as well.