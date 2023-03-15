No-brainer: Arsenal given opportunity to land world class star in surprise swap transfer

Arsenal could reportedly be given the opportunity to seal the transfer of Raphinha this summer due to Barcelona’s surprise interest in Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Gunners signed Tomiyasu last season and the Japan international made a solid start to life at the Emirates Stadium, but he’s clearly not quite starting XI calibre for a big six club.

Raphinha, meanwhile, has been linked with Arsenal several times, with Ben Jacobs recently revealing the north Londoners’ long-standing interest in the Brazil international in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Now Todo Fichajes report that Barcelona could be ready to let Raphinha join Arsenal for a reduced fee if they also land Tomiyasu as part of the deal.

This is surely a no-brainer for Arsenal, as Tomiyasu is not really good enough to be a long-term part of Mikel Arteta’s plans, whereas Raphinha could be an invaluable addition to the team’s attack.

AFC have been a little overly reliant on Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka this season, so a bit more depth and competition in that department couldn’t go amiss.

Raphinha has also proven himself in the Premier League during his time with Leeds, so probably wouldn’t find it too hard to settle in quickly.