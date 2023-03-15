Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on former Chelsea transfer target, FFP could be crucial

Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on the future of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, who has been linked with Chelsea in the past.

The France international is attracting headlines again at the moment and was linked with Chelsea not so long ago by Sport, though Romano insists there’s nothing concrete between the player and any Premier League clubs right now.

Dembele has shone in his time at the Nou Camp and could surely be an asset for this Chelsea side if he were to become available, with Blues boss Graham Potter in need of upgrades on the likes of Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech in attack.

Still, it seems that Financial Fair Play will be crucial to determining Dembele’s future, according to Romano.

“It’s still early to say what’s going to happen with Ousmane Dembele, Financial Fair Play will be crucial for Barcelona; but they really want to extend Dembele’s contract. Xavi is very happy with him, at this stage there’s nothing concrete with Premier League clubs,” Romano explained.

Barcelona spent big on a host of new signings last summer but it looks like they may need to make some sales this summer in order to balance the books.