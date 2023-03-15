Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani.

The 24-year-old French international forward has been in impressive form for the Bundesliga club this season and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League giants.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has now revealed that the Frenchman is definitely on the list as a possible transfer target for the summer but Manchester United rate Victor Osimhen higher than him.

??News #KoloMuani: Can’t confirm that #MUFC is preparing an €120m offer for Muani. Been told that he’s definitely on the list as a possible transfer target for summer. But internally #Osimhen is rated higher than Muani. Osimhen is one of the clubs main priority! @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/cktnDXjBMt — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 15, 2023

The 24-year-old Napoli striker has been in red-hot form as well. The Nigerian has 23 goals across all competitions and he remains a priority target for the Red Devils. On the other hand, Kolo Muani has 16 goals and 14 assists across all competitions.

Manchester United need to add more goals to their attack and the signing of Kolo Muani or Osimhen could prove to be a wise decision.

Manchester United have been overly reliant on Marcus Rashford this season and the England international has had to lead the line for them. Rashford is better suited to a wide role and the arrival of Osimhen or Kolo Muani will allow the England international to play in his natural role next season.

Osimhen is likely to be a lot more expensive option compared to the Bundesliga star and it remains to be seen who the Red Devils end up signing.

Napoli have a reputation of being difficult to negotiate with and they will demand a premium for their prized asset.