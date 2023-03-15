Chelsea given new opportunity to seal midfielder transfer following club decision

Chelsea will reportedly get another chance to seal the transfer of Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez after previously coming close to landing the Mexico international.

Ben Jacobs has previously revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that Alvarez was a target for Chelsea, as well as other big clubs in the Premier League.

Now it seems Ajax have made the decision to allow Alvarez to leave in the summer, and have promised that they won’t block his departure again, according to De Telegraaf, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Chelsea could perhaps still do with making a change in midfield, with Jorginho leaving to join Arsenal in January, while it seems there could also be doubts about Mateo Kovacic’s future ahead of the summer, as per The Athletic.

Alvarez will surely not be at Ajax much longer after impressing in the Eredivisie, as he surely looks like he has what it takes to perform in a more competitive league.

Chelsea could be an ideal destination for him, but they have also just signed Enzo Fernandez, so it remains to be seen if they’ll prioritise another major purchase in that position.