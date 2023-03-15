Video: Frustrating night for Cristiano Ronaldo as he throws major strop during Al Nassr win

Cristiano Ronaldo endured another frustrating night for Al Nassr last night as he made it three games in a row without a goal.

The veteran Portugal international is perhaps not finding things as comfortable as he expected in Saudi Arabia following his recent move there on a free transfer.

Watch below as Ronaldo threw a bit of a tantrum on the stroke of half time as the referee blew the whistle just as the 38-year-old was trying to start an attack.

This petulance earned the former Manchester United man a yellow card as he left the pitch with a grumpy expression on his face…

Al Nassr may have won the game, but Ronaldo was subbed off by manager Rudi Garcia later on and did not look happy as he watched on from the bench…

