Rio Ferdinand names the two teams Man City need to “stay away from” to win the Champions League

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has named the two teams Manchester City need to avoid in the Champions League this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side were on fire last night as they thrashed RB Leipzig 7-0, with Erling Haaland scoring a remarkable five goals on the night.

Ferdinand thinks the European Cup is there for the taking for City, but he advised that they might do well to avoid coming up against two other teams who look like serious contenders – Bayern Munich and Napoli.

Bayern are often a force in this competition, and last won it in 2020, while Napoli have been on fire in Serie A this season and look an underrated outfit after the tremendous impact from Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this season.

City are certainly up there with the very best in Europe, but it is true that they could find it harder against quality sides like Bayern and Napoli.

“They [City] will be thinking, “stay away from Bayern, stay away from Napoli. Everybody else is game”,” the former England international said on BT Sport, as quoted by the Metro.

“They are that good a team. They have experience at this level now and they’ve got the players that can hurt any team on the planet.”