Exclusive: Juventus deny Paul Pogba contract claims – Fabrizio Romano

Juventus have denied reports that they are set to terminate Paul Pogba’s contract, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The France international has endured a difficult second spell with the Serie A giants since joining on a free transfer from Manchester United last summer, with injuries and disciplinary issues holding him back.

This has led to talk of Juve possibly being ready to cancel Pogba’s contract already, though Romano insists these claims have already been dismissed by the Italian club.

Pogba is a world class player on his day, and Romano has suggested that Juventus still hope to see the best of him despite his early struggles back in Turin.

Paul Pogba with Juventus

“Juventus have already denied any plan to terminate the contract of Paul Pogba following speculation in the Italian press,” Romano said.

“Of course Pogba has been unlucky with injuries this season, but I’m sure Juventus and Pogba both want to change the history and improve things next season.”

Pogba looked like he had the world at his feet in his first spell at Juventus, but things have really gone downhill for him after a difficult spell at Old Trafford.

He’s now back at Juve but doesn’t look anything like the player he was when he left, so some fans will surely be wondering if he can really regain that form again at this stage in his career.

