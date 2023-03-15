Klopp’s surprise for Real Madrid as Liverpool seek to make Champions League history

It’ll take a monumental effort for Liverpool to take down Real Madrid in their own back yard, however, Jurgen Klopp has sprung a surprise with his team selection which may well out fox Los Blancos.

Wednesday night’s Champions League round of 16 second leg encounter will be all but over in many people’s eyes, given that the Spanish giants are leading 5-2 from the first leg and are playing at home.

The ease with which they scored time and again, despite being 2-0 down at one point, will surely have given Klopp nightmares, but that hasn’t stopped the German from going with an attacking line-up.

The Reds to take on Real Madrid tonight ?#RMALIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 15, 2023

Perhaps with comebacks against Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund in mind, or that epic turnaround in Istanbul, the Liverpool manager has picked a fourth attacker to help get at Real’s defence from the get go.

Alongside the trio of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah, rather than go with another midfielder, Diogo Jota has been added to the starting XI, and one would suspect that he’ll play just behind the three, and just in front of Fabinho and James Milner.

It’s certainly a high risk strategy, but in the situation Liverpool find themselves they really don’t have much choice.

As they’ve shown before too, sometimes risk brings reward.