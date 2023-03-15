Junior Firpo will reportedly be sold for just £9million in the summer if Leeds are relegated, according to Italian outlet Inter Live.

Inter Milan are showing interest in Firpo and the player is interested in playing European football from next season.

After a difficult first 18 months at the club, recently Firpo has been making impressions for Leeds United. The former Barcelona player has been plagued by a string of injuries and concerns about his defense. But lately he has shown improvements in that area.

Firpo has profited from Javi Gracia’s preference for playing with attacking full-backs. He scored against Southampton.

The 26-year-old was purchased by Leeds from Barcelona in the summer of 2021 for £13million and the Yorkshire club would have to take a loss if player decides to leave in summer.