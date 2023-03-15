Leeds are signing £52k-a-week striker if they stay up this season

Leeds United could increase their chances of signing Southampton forward Che Adams this summer as long as they stay up.

Southampton are one of the favourites to be relegated at the moment, whereas Leeds could probably still save themselves with a slight improvement in the next few games.

Discussing how this might impact transfers at both clubs, Pete O’Rourke told Give Me Sport that it could boost Leeds’ chances of raiding the Saints for Adams.

“Yeah, we obviously know Leeds have had a long-term interest in Adams. They tried previously to sign him but he’s remained at Southampton,” O’Rourke said.

“A lot will depend on if Leeds stay up. If they stay up and Southampton go down, it will increase their chances of luring Adams away.”