Paul Robinson claims Leeds new signing has release clause in his contract

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has spoken about the future of Georginio Rutter.

The France Under-21 international joined Leeds in January, but Robinson expects there could already be a risk of him moving on due to a clause in his contract.

It has recently been speculated that Leeds may have tempted some of their recent big-name signings to Elland Road with the inclusion of relegation release clauses in their contracts.

Robinson has now fuelled that speculation, saying: “Everyone who is at a club of similar stature will have a form of relegation clause in their contract – clubs won’t be able to survive without it.

“Rutter I suggest is another one who could have a relegation release clause along with McKennie.”