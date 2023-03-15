Paul Robinson claims Leeds new signing has release clause in his contract

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has spoken about the future of Georginio Rutter.

The France Under-21 international joined Leeds in January, but Robinson expects there could already be a risk of him moving on due to a clause in his contract.

It has recently been speculated that Leeds may have tempted some of their recent big-name signings to Elland Road with the inclusion of relegation release clauses in their contracts.

Robinson has now fuelled that speculation, saying: “Everyone who is at a club of similar stature will have a form of relegation clause in their contract – clubs won’t be able to survive without it.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Kane Man Utd truth, Chelsea transfer already done, Barcelona updates & more – Fabrizio Romano
Agent column: Multi-club ownership runs risk of diluting transfer market, EFL set for survival funding and why Mikel Arteta is the story of the season
Alan Shearer messages World Cup winner encouraging him to join Newcastle

“Rutter I suggest is another one who could have a relegation release clause along with McKennie.”

More Stories Georginio Rutter Paul Robinson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.