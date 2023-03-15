Leicester City forward set to complete transfer exit in the summer

Leicester City forward Ayoze Perez is reportedly expected to make his move away from the club permanent in the summer transfer window.

The Spaniard has been on loan at Real Betis this season and it looks like he won’t be returning to the King Power Stadium as this loan should be converted into a permanent deal for next season, according to the Leicester Mercury.

Perez made a bright start to life with Leicester but his form dipped before Brendan Rodgers allowed him to try a change of scene in La Liga.

Foxes fans won’t be too disappointed to see that this is now likely to lead to a permanent move, which many will have expected when he first left anyway.

Perez joined Leicester from Newcastle back in 2019 but has never quite reached his best form in the Premier League.