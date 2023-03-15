Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Liverpool admire that 28-year-old Croatian international and they could come in for him at the end of the season.

Bailey adds that Chelsea are unlikely to ask for a huge fee for him and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool submit a concrete proposal for the 28-year-old at the end of the season.

Kovacic has been a key player for Chelsea since joining the club and he is undoubtedly one of the best central midfielders in the league. The Croatian international is reportedly on the radar of Premier League champions Manchester City as well.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Bailey said: “I think we should keep an eye on him guys, he’s on the list of a lot of clubs where, if suddenly Chelsea put him on the market, I think they’ll just want his wages and won’t ask for a huge, huge fee. You could see Man City or Liverpool come in for him, they appreciate him, he’s a quality footballer, he knows the Premier League. Keep an eye on Kovacic, he could be somebody who moves across the top four just like Jorginho did”.

It is no secret that Liverpool need to bring in multiple central midfielders at the end of the season and Kovacic would be a superb acquisition.

The 28-year-old is tailor-made for Jurgen Klopp’s high-pressing system. His relentless work ethic and close control would be invaluable qualities for the Reds in the middle of the park.

The Chelsea midfielder is at the peak of his career and he could be an important player for the Reds in the coming seasons.

It is fair to assume that a player of his quality will want to join a club capable of challenging for major trophies and Liverpool must ensure that they secure Champions League qualification if they want to sign players like him.

Liverpool have been linked with players like Jude Bellingham as well and it remains to be seen who they end up signing.