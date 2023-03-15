Former Premier League star Chris Sutton has explained what he feels needs to go right for Liverpool against Real Madrid in tonight’s Champions League clash at the Bernabeu.

The Reds are major underdogs as they travel to Spain, with Real winning 5-2 at Anfield in the first leg to put themselves firmly in control of the tie against a Jurgen Klopp team that just haven’t been themselves for most of this season.

Still, we’ve seen occasional glimpses of what Liverpool are capable of, including their memorable 7-0 win over Manchester United recently.

It’s surely not impossible for Liverpool to produce something similar tonight, and Sutton has called on Alisson to have a strong performance in particular.

While we all know what attacking players like Mohamed Salah are capable of in attack, LFC haven’t defended well enough this season, and will need to keep Los Blancos quiet this evening to have any chance of punishing them at the other end.

“It’s highly unlikely but we know that Liverpool have talented players,” Sutton told the Football Daily Podcast.

“We know they have periods in games when they can absolutely blitz teams.

“We know Alisson will have to play well, Liverpool will have to defend better than they have all season.

“There’s a lot of talk about their high line, and they’ve looked shaky, and the players have been off it.

“As I say, the pressure is off, nobody expects Liverpool to get a result, but they’ll know that its within them.”