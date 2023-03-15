‘Missed him’: Agbonlahor questions if Liverpool would take back midfielder they let go in 2021

Former Premier League star Gabriel Agbonlahor has questioned if Liverpool would take Georginio Wijnaldum back at the club.

The Dutch midfielder was a star performer for some of Jurgen Klopp’s best sides before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021.

Now on loan at Roma, Wijnaldum hasn’t really got back to his best since leaving Liverpool, but it’s also true that they look like they’ve missed having that kind of player in their side.

Agbonlahor has singled Wijnaldum out as a player Liverpool never really replaced.

“He (Wijnaldum) is coming back from injury, wasn’t he?! (after playing up front for Roma recently),” said Agbonlahor.

“But would they have him back? I know it’s not going to happen. But, since he has left, they have missed him. That energy. He could score a goal. The move didn’t work (to Roma and previously PSG).”

