Video: Embarrassing lack of atmosphere after Man City take the lead against RB Leipzig

Manchester City put on a great footballing display last night as they thrashed RB Leipzig 7-0 in a memorable Champions League performance.

Still, the atmosphere from the fans at the Etihad Stadium remains an embarrassment, as you can see in the video clip below…

City end was booting off last night. pic.twitter.com/c0WfejcXnQ — Footy Limbs (@FootyLimbs) March 15, 2023

City fans are obviously used to winning a lot, so it’s perhaps harder for them to bring themselves to make that much noise in every game.

A sad state of affairs really when the ground should’ve been jumping after witnessing such a superb performance.