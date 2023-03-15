Video: Embarrassing lack of atmosphere after Man City take the lead against RB Leipzig

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City put on a great footballing display last night as they thrashed RB Leipzig 7-0 in a memorable Champions League performance.

Still, the atmosphere from the fans at the Etihad Stadium remains an embarrassment, as you can see in the video clip below…

More Stories / Latest News
Leicester City forward set to complete transfer exit in the summer
Newcastle United could consider decent proposals for fan-favourite
Bid prepared: Man United planning to submit €120m transfer offer to sign alternative to Kane & Osimhen

City fans are obviously used to winning a lot, so it’s perhaps harder for them to bring themselves to make that much noise in every game.

A sad state of affairs really when the ground should’ve been jumping after witnessing such a superb performance.

More Stories Erling Haaland Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.