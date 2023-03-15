“There’s no one else at his level” – Man United urged to sign more players like successful Ten Hag purchase

There is no one else at quite the same level of Casemiro in this Manchester United squad, according to former Red Devils ace Andrei Kanchelskis.

Man Utd signed Casemiro from Real Madrid in the summer, and he’s proven a terrific addition to Erik ten Hag’s squad, settling in quickly in England to instantly become one of the team’s most important players.

Kanchelskis admits it’s a bit of a worry, however, that his absence is felt so much when the Brazil international is out of the team, as United clearly lack the kind of depth they had when he was at the club.

United also have players like Scott McTominay and Fred, but it’s certainly a noticeable gap between the first choice and the backup players.

Kanchelskis exclusively told Ladbrokes Fanzone that he now wants to see the MUFC board sign two or three more players like Casemiro this summer, as it’s clear just how much Ten Hag will struggle to replace him while he’s suspended and unavailable for selection.

He said: “In my opinion, Casemiro is a great signing, I think that’s obvious. His position on the pitch is so important, and he’s one of the best in the world.

“But, again, the problem comes when you look past Casemiro at the rest of the options available to the manager. You need two or three Casemiros, but there’s only one in this team.

“It’s another problem with depth; another problem I never faced when I was a United player. We had Roy Keane, Paul Ince, and Bryan Robson, and then Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt; the standard was so high, it wasn’t a problem if one of those guys was suspended for a few games, because you knew his replacement was just as good.

“I’m a little worried for United over the next few weeks, quite simply because Casemiro is so important, and there’s no one else at his level in the squad. So while I’m grateful to the guys who helped bring a player of his standard to the club, I also hope they’ll go out and get a couple more in that position in the summer.

“Man United is a big club; they need more players coming in at Casemiro’s standard, because in moments like this, where he is out for the next four games, you worry about who will be stepping in to replace him. My advice? Please buy more Casemiros!”

It’s good advice for United, but easier said than done!