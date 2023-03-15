Man United now more likely than Arsenal to sign Premier League star for one main reason

Manchester United are reportedly now more likely than Arsenal to seal the transfer of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium international is nearing the end of his contract at the King Power Stadium, and it’s long been suggested that Arsenal could be a likely next destination for him.

Ben Jacobs has previously written exclusively for CaughtOffside about the Gunners being interested in signing Tielemans, though he also mentioned Man Utd and Newcastle as possible suitors.

Now, however, The Transfer Exchange Show have tweeted that United or Borussia Dortmund could now be more likely to win the race for Tielemans as he wants to play regularly and that’s not guaranteed in Mikel Arteta’s side…

Arsenal already have Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard and Jorginho in roles Tielemans can fill, so he might do better to move to Old Trafford, where he’d be a noticeable upgrade on the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay, whilst providing a more long-term option than Christian Eriksen.

Dortmund, meanwhile, could also make sense as one to watch as they’ll surely need to replace Jude Bellingham this summer.

