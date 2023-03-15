Man Utd really like Harry Kane but this is the only way the transfer will happen – Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United really like Tottenham striker Harry Kane, but Fabrizio Romano has explained the only way a deal can happen this summer.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Romano discussed the latest on Kane’s future, saying that although there are different rumours emerging on the England international every day, the reality is that not much has changed.

Although Man Utd really appreciate Kane, it seems the issue is that Tottenham remain determined to offer their star player a new contract, and that it remains their plan to do so.

The only way for the Red Devils to have a chance of signing Kane is if the 29-year-old pushes to leave Spurs and if they agree to enter into negotiations for him.

It remains to be seen if or when this will happen, but United would probably do well to keep some alternatives in mind up front.

“We’re hearing different things about Harry Kane each day – some media outlets say he’s close to Manchester United, then a few days later they’re prioritising other striker targets,” Romano said.

“All I can say for now is that Tottenham want to extend Kane’s contract – they will offer him a new deal and insist on keeping him, making him the face of their project. Still, it’s only March, so let’s see how things develop in the coming weeks and months.

“Manchester United really like the player, but they know Tottenham don’t want to negotiate, so the only way for this to proceed is for Kane to push for a move to Old Trafford and for Tottenham to decide they’re ready to enter into negotiations.

“At the moment there is nothing concrete, United just appreciate the player, that’s all. We’ll see what happens in the summer.”

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column yesterday, Ben Jacobs named a few other players MUFC are eyeing as options up front, including Victor Osimhen and some other big names.