Manchester United have trolled Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola over the time that Hollywood actress Julia Roberts visited Old Trafford.

The Spanish tactician made some slightly strange comments yesterday about how he’s a failure as Man City manager because his idol Julia Roberts seemed to choose Man Utd over his team.

The Red Devils clearly saw how much attention this was getting and couldn’t resist a cheeky swipe at Guardiola on their Twitter account earlier today.

See below for their pictures of when the Pretty Woman and Notting Hill star came to see United at Old Trafford and clearly enjoyed the occasion…

Throwing it back to when Julia Roberts visited Old Trafford ?#MUFC pic.twitter.com/xBzLZgnJLK — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 15, 2023

“I am a failure in the Champions League,” Guardiola told reporters yesterday, as quoted by Goal.

“If I win the Champions League three times in a row I will be a failure. I have three idols in my life. Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Julia Roberts. These are my three idols.

“Julia Roberts years ago came to Manchester – not in the 90s when Sir Alex (Ferguson) was winning titles and titles and titles. She came in the period where we were better than United, in these four or five years, right?”