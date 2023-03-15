Newcastle United are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the potential transfer of Chelsea attacking midfielder Mason Mount.

The England international, a Champions League winner with the Blues, is perhaps set to become one of the biggest names on the market this summer amid a contract stand-off with the west London giants.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are now eyeing up Mount’s situation, with the report adding that they’ve previously revealed strong interest from both Liverpool and Manchester United and that he could move for around £60-70million.

If Mount cannot agree a new deal by the end of the season, he’ll be in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, so there could be the temptation from CFC to cash in on him in order to avoid the risk of losing him for free in the summer of 2024.

Newcastle could perhaps be an attractive project for Mount, who would perhaps get more of a chance to play regularly at St James’ Park after a flurry of new signings coming in at Chelsea in recent times.

Liverpool would also likely benefit from Mount’s arrival after a difficult season in which they’ve looked particularly weak in midfield.

United might also do well to look at Mount as a long-term replacement for the ageing Christian Eriksen, who has had his problems with injuries this season.