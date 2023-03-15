Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

A report from Football Insider claims that Newcastle are monitoring the 22-year-old’s situation at the Italian club.

Apparently, Napoli want to agree on a new deal with the Georgian winger but they are unwilling to insert a release clause in the new deal. The Italian outfit value the player at £140 million.

The winger has a contract with Napoli until the summer of 2027 and he earns around £26,000 a week. Kvaratskhelia has developed into one of the most promising young attackers in Europe and he certainly deserves a pay rise.

Napoli are prepared to reward him with a new contract and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can come to an agreement soon.

Apparently, clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the winger.

Kvaratskhelia has 13 goals and 15 assists across all competitions and he would be a sensational acquisition for the Magpies. Newcastle need to add more flair and goals to their attack. Allan Saint-Maximin has been largely underwhelming this season and the Napoli star would be a major upgrade on him.

If Newcastle manage to secure Champions League qualification, it wouldn’t be surprising if they came forward with a concrete offer for the Napoli star.

The Premier League side are one of the richest clubs in the world and they will be able to offer the 22-year-old a lucrative contract. Furthermore, they have the means to pay big money to the Italian giants as well.