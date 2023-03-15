Newcastle United could reportedly be ready to consider letting Allan Saint-Maximin go in the summer if they receive a decent proposal for him.

The French winger has shown moments of real quality during his time at St James’ Park, but it seems the club could now be ready to let him go for the right deal at the end of this season as he doesn’t look an ideal fit for Eddie Howe’s style of play, according to The Athletic.

One imagines there’d be a few top clubs who’d welcome a talent like Saint-Maximin, who could flourish in a side where he’s given that freedom to express himself and not necessarily be expected to contribute too much in the way of pressing and tracking back.

Howe wants to build a side with a different kind of identity, however, so although it would not be an easy decision, there might be some sense in moving Saint-Maximin on in the summer.

NUFC fans will just hope Howe knows what he’s doing here and that a top class replacement can be secured if this deal does go through.